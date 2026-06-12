West Bengal Minister Arjun Singh mocked Kalyan Banerjee's ultimatum to Mamata over Abhishek Banerjee, saying his 'bill is still pending'. Kalyan demanded Mamata choose between him and her nephew, slamming Abhishek's 'arrogant attitude'.

Following Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee's ultimatum to party supremo Mamata Banerjee over the party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, West Bengal Minister Arjun Singh on Friday mocked the dynamic between the party and advocate Kalyan Banerjee, stating that the "bill is still pending" for what he called "false cases".

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Speaking to ANI, Singh seemed to take Banerjee's move in jest as he said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doesn't take him "seriously".

"He is very angry. Has fought so many false cases, and the bill for that is still pending. He can see that he will not receive the bill so at least let's create an image in the new government that we too are against Mamata Banerjee... The BJP doesn't take Kalyan Banerjee seriously," he said.

Kalyan Banerjee Gives Ultimatum to Mamata

His remarks come a day after Kalyan Banerjee lashed out at General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee for changing his lawyer in the signature forgery case amid growing rebellion in the TMC.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Kalyan Banerjee gave an ultimatum to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, asking her to choose between him and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Slamming Abhishek, the known TMC loyalist, called him arrogant and said that the party is facing the ongoing rift due to him.

He said, "One criminal revision petition was filed, which was listed on Friday before the vacation bench. Six hours I sat for that matter. The matter was not called on; in the end I mentioned it before the Honourable judge. Honourable judge said that the matter will come up on Wednesday. Tuesday, the search was conducted, then yesterday morning, I mentioned the matter before the court and said that the matter was extremely urgent. Yesterday, a lawyer came saying Abhishek Banerjee had sent him. Then said that another writ petition has been filed regarding the search. I had already mentioned the matter in the criminal revision, why did you file the petition without consulting me?"

"It is better that one person handles the matter. If you think that I cannot handle, you take the matter and don't treat me as a dustbin. Inform me within an hour. Today, I was informed by my son that I will not appear. Henceforth, I will not be appearing in any matter on behalf of Abhishek Banerjee. I don't like this arrogant attitude. One must respect the seniors. How can he humiliate me? He should understand that the party is facing problems because of him. But he goes and disrespects everyone. This is not tolerable. I will urge Didi: if you will remain dependent on Abhishek Banerjee, then stick with him-leave me. But if you part ways with Abhishek Banerjee, then I am with you," he added.

He added that he spoke to senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien, while Mamata Banerjee has not called him yet."Derek called me I informed me. Didi has not called me. I will be taking up other persons' and Trinamool Congress matters. He (Abhishek Banerjee) is not Trinamool Congress," Kalyan Banerjee said.

Internal Rift Deepens With MP Resignations

This comes amid turmoil within the All India Trinamool Congress as the party faces an internal rift and factionism, along with several Rajya Sabha MPs quitting the party.

Earlier today, TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House. This marked the third such resignation within a week. On June 10, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev resigned as a member of the Upper House, while Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had resigned on June 8.

Speaking to reporters, Baraik said, "Accepting the opinion given by the people of West Bengal, I have also submitted my resignation today."

Meanwhile, rebel TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee has asserted that the rebel faction has the support of 64 MLAs in West Bengal. TMC has a total of 80 seats in the Assembly.

In another sign of internal fragmentation, rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar confirmed that a group of 20 MPs has formally sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, signalling an organisational split within the party's parliamentary ranks. (ANI)