5 6 Image Credit : Getty

What To Expect On October 7 And 8

The 8th Pay Commission will hold official consultations with unions and stakeholders in Bengaluru on October 7 and 8. The panel will listen to various demands from employees and pensioners during these sessions. Topics like the Rs 69,000 minimum pay, fitment factor, HRA, and pension will definitely come up for discussion again. However, you cannot expect the panel to announce the final salary or the 40 percent HRA decision right at this October meeting. The commission will first gather feedback from all sides, analyze the data, and only then submit its final recommendations to the government.