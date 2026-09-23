Super El Niño Heatwave: 4.51 Lakh Heat Deaths Forecast Globally, India Also at Risk
The Climate Impact Lab warns that the intensifying El Nino weather pattern will cause around 4.51 lakh additional heat deaths globally between September 2026 and February 2027.
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Image Credit : Chatgpt
Super El Nino wreaks havoc globally!
The earth slowly falls into a deadly heat trap like never before. The Climate Impact Lab released a shocking update about this crisis. The massive El Nino weather change in the Pacific Ocean will turn the world into a burning oven in the coming months. This study warns that the unusually scorching heatwave will claim around 4.51 lakh additional human lives between September 2026 and February 2027 alone.
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4.5 lakh deaths expected in next 6 months
We already experience the terrible heat that the earth will face 20 years from now. Researchers call this event a postcard from the future. August 2026 shocked the world as the hottest August in earth's history with an average temperature of 16.96 degrees Celsius. This marks a 1.65 degrees Celsius increase compared to the pre-industrial era. Europe's Copernicus centre states that global warming and El Nino together caused this record-breaking heat.
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International study issues severe warning!
Developing and backward countries with low carbon emissions will suffer the most from this natural disaster. The Sahel region in Africa faces a massive risk of 66,800 deaths. This includes 31,400 deaths in Nigeria and 17,500 in Sudan. The extreme heatwave will kill 19,300 people in Indonesia. The Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia will together lose 19,400 lives. The report estimates 15,800 deaths in India and 13,300 deaths in Brazil due to the severe heat.
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Super El Nino to cause 4.5 lakh global deaths!
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warns that El Nino has not even shown its full power yet. The impact will reach its peak in November and December. The WMO confirms with 100 percent certainty that this weather pattern will last until February 2027. The US-based NOAA points out that the Pacific Ocean surface temperature has jumped 1.8 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal. Researchers share the bitter truth that heat deaths will multiply when the 2027 summer begins in Northern Hemisphere countries like India and Pakistan.
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Image Credit : Chatgpt
Super El Nino study shocks the world!
The Climate Impact Lab calculated this warning scientifically against the 30-year normal average from 1996 to 2025. This report rings an urgent alarm bell for countries worldwide. Governments must issue early heat warnings to the public. They need to set up cooling centres and drinking water stations immediately. Authorities must ensure job safety for workers toiling in the scorching sun and keep hospitals ready. This brutal heatwave will silently claim lakhs of human lives if governments fail to take war-like steps right now.
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