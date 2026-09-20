A man died and his brother was injured after a violent scuffle between neighbours in South Delhi's Kalkaji. Police said Manjeet Singh was declared brought dead at the hospital, while his brother Dilbag Singh is undergoing treatment.

A man died while his brother sustained injuries after a violent scuffle broke out between residents living on different floors of a residential building in South Delhi's Kalkaji area during the intervening night of September 19 and 20, the Delhi Police confirmed here on Sunday.

Police Respond to Distress Call

According to police officials, the local police station in Kalkaji received a distress Police Control Room (PCR) call at approximately 12:03 AM reporting a severe quarrel at property number L-8, Ground Floor, located in the Kalkaji area. Upon receiving the emergency PCR call, a police team was immediately dispatched and rushed to the spot to assess the situation and maintain law and order.

"During the preliminary enquiry conducted at the scene, it was learnt that a heated scuffle had taken place between the residents residing on the ground floor and the third floor of building L-8, Kalkaji, New Delhi," an official statement released by the Delhi Police stated.

One Dead, Brother Injured

Police officials stated that two brothers sustained severe injuries during the physical confrontation. The victims, identified as Manjeet Singh alias Bunty and his brother Dilbag Singh, were immediately shifted by locals and responders to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for emergency medical treatment.

Following the transfer of the injured individuals, the police personnel proceeded to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Upon arriving at the hospital, attending doctors informed the police team that Manjeet Singh alias Bunty had succumbed to his injuries and was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, his injured brother Dilbag Singh is currently admitted and undergoing medical care at the facility.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have registered a case and initiated a comprehensive probe to ascertain the exact motive and sequence of events leading up to the fatal fight between the neighbours.

"Multiple dedicated police teams have been constituted to thoroughly check CCTV footage from the surrounding neighbourhood and to apprehend all the persons involved in the crime. Strict legal action is being taken as per law," the Delhi Police added.

Further investigation into the case remains underway.