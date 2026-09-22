A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped near Delhi's Kalkaji Temple by three men posing as police. One accused was arrested after an exchange of fire. The incident has drawn condemnation from the Delhi Commission for Women, which assured support to the family.

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in a forested park area behind Delhi's Kalkaji Temple, with the accused allegedly claiming to be police personnel, according to a complaint registered in connection with the incident.

According to the complaint, the girl and her friend had visited the temple and later went for a walk towards the park area behind it. At around 7:30 pm, three men, aged around 25-30 years, allegedly approached them and threatened them. One of the accused allegedly restrained the girl's friend, following which the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the minor in turns.

One Accused Arrested After Encounter

One of the accused was apprehended after a brief exchange of fire with police, Delhi Police officials said. Further details regarding the encounter and the identity of the accused are awaited. Delhi Police are conducting further investigation into the matter, while efforts are underway to trace the other accused.

Spate of Crimes Against Minors

The incident came days after another alleged gang rape of a minor in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar on September 13, after police found her body in an open field near Jaipal Rana's field at Kushak Road. Delhi Police arrested four persons, including three juveniles, in connection with the case after analysing footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras and tracing a suspected tempo allegedly linked to the crime.

DCW Condemns Incident

Delhi Women Commission Chairperson Lata Gupta on Sunday condemned the alleged rape and murder of a minor in the national capital and assured the victim's family of legal aid, counselling and judicial assistance.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta described the incident as “painful and worrying” and said the Delhi Commission for Women was concerned about preventing such incidents. “These incidents are extremely painful and worrying. The Delhi Commission for Women is certainly concerned about preventing such incidents,” she said.

Gupta, who met with the victim's family earlier, said the family was going through mental anguish and was in a vulnerable condition. She assured them that the Commission would extend all possible support during the difficult period. (ANI)