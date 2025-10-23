A drunk man attacked a nurse at Kaijuli Block Primary Health Centre in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, leaving her with 22 stitches on her head. Locals caught the accused, Rajib Kahar, and handed him over to the police.

A nurse at a government health centre in West Bengal's Birbhum district was brutally attacked by an intoxicated man on Wednesday evening, leaving her with serious head injuries that required 22 stitches. The shocking incident has once again raised strong concerns about the safety of healthcare workers in the state.

Nurse assaulted inside health centre

The assault took place at the Kaijuli Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC) in the Mohammad Bazar area of Birbhum. Police identified the victim as Rina Mondal, who was preparing to go home after her duty hours when the attack occurred.

According to police officials, Rajib Kahar, a local resident, entered the health centre in a drunken state and demanded medicines from the nurse. When Rina Mondal refused, explaining that she could not provide them without a doctor’s approval, Kahar became violent.

In a sudden outburst, he picked up stones and repeatedly hit the nurse on her head. The assault left her bleeding heavily and crying for help.

Locals rescue victim and catch attacker

Hearing her screams, local residents rushed into the centre and caught the attacker on the spot. They handed him over to the police before he could escape. Officers from Mohammad Bazar Police Station immediately arrested the accused and took him into custody.

The injured nurse was taken to Suri Super Speciality Hospital, where doctors treated her head wounds and administered 22 stitches.

A senior Birbhum police officer said, “The nurse received serious injuries to her head. The accused has been arrested, and an investigation is on to find out why he attacked her.”

Series of attacks on healthcare workers in Bengal

This incident is not an isolated one. In recent months, several healthcare workers, especially women, have faced violence while on duty in different parts of West Bengal.

Just days ago, at Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College and Hospital in Howrah, a female junior doctor was assaulted and threatened by three men, including a home guard. The accused were later arrested after the doctor lodged a complaint.

That attack drew strong condemnation from across the state, including from West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, who called for stronger protection measures for medical professionals.

Public outrage and demand for safety

The Birbhum incident has again sparked anger among healthcare workers and residents. Many have demanded stricter laws and better security at health facilities, especially for women working night shifts in rural areas.

As police continue their investigation, the assault on nurse Rina Mondal has become another grim reminder of the risks faced by those serving in the state’s healthcare system

