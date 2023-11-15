Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kalamassery blast: Govt announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of deceased; accused Dominic Martin remanded

    The Kerala government has decided to provide financial assistance to the families of victims of the Kalamassery blast. The accused, Dominic Martin, in the Kalamassery blast has been remanded.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    Kochi: The cabinet meeting has decided to grant financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the CM relief fund to the families of those who died in the Kalamassery blast on October 29. The medical expenses of those undergoing treatment including in private hospitals will also be allowed.

    The accused, Dominic Martin, in the Kalamassery blast has been remanded. The custody period of Dominic Martin, accused in the Kalamassery blast case, ended today. The accused was produced in the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court. As the evidence collection and interrogation were completed, the accused was not asked to be remanded in custody.

    Four remotes used in the blast were found during the evidence examination at the Kodakara police station. Martin repeats to the police that he is the only one behind the blast. Earlier, the accused Dominic Martin, was left in police custody for 10 days.

    The death toll rises to 5 in the Kalamassery blast. One more person who was seeking treatment at Aster Medicity died on November 11. The deceased was identified as Sali Pradeep, the mother of a 12-year-old child who was the first victim of the Kalamassery blast.

    The other deceased are Molly Joy, Leyona Paulose (55), Kumari Pushpan (53), and Libina (12). The deceased, Molly Joy, is a resident of Kalamassery. She had suffered 80 percent burn injuries in the blast. Leona Paulose, a 60-year-old from Kuruppampady in Ernakulam, was the first explosion victim. She attended the event alone, and her relative identified her body by the ring she wore. The funeral of 12-year-old Libina was held on November 4.

    Also read: Kerala man arrested for shooting pregnant wife in Chicago

    In the wake of the blast, Jehovah's Witnesses have temporarily stopped their prayer meetings. The community of believers has announced that the Kingdom Hall prayer meetings in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have been temporarily stopped. Believers in the 'Jehovah's Witnesses India' component have been instructed to hold prayer meetings online till further notice.

    The shocking blast that took place at the  Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery, Kerala during a meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses left four people dead and multiple injured on October 29.ed 

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
