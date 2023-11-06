Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kalamassery blast: Death toll rises to 4 as 61-year-old woman succumbs to injuries

    The death toll in the Kalamassery blast has surged to 4 after the death of an elderly woman on Monday (Nov 6) morning. The deceased has been identified as Molly Joy. Meanwhile, the custody application for Dominic Martin, the prime accused in the Kalamassery blast case, will be considered by the Ernakulam District Sessions Court today.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 8:42 AM IST

    Kochi: The death toll in the Kalamassery blast has risen to 4 after the death of a 61-year-old woman on Monday (Nov 6) at 6.30 am. The deceased, Molly Joy, is a resident of Kalamassery. She had suffered 80 per cent burn injuries in the blast. The funeral of the 12-year-old Libina was held on November 4. 

    Meanwhile, the custody application for Dominic Martin, the prime accused in the Kalamassery blast case, will be considered by the Ernakulam District Sessions Court today. The police have requested a 10-day custody to investigate further, particularly regarding any potential involvement in bomb-making. Additionally, authorities are examining Dominic Martin's international connections. An in-depth examination is also conducted on the accused's social media interactions such as WhatsApp and Facebook. 

    The shocking blast that took place at the  Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery, Kerala during a meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses left four people dead and multiple injured on October 29.

    Kumari (52) and Leona Paulose (55) have been identified as the other deceased victims of the tragedy. They are from Thodupuzha and Perumbavoor, respectively. Leona Paulose, a 60-year-old from Kuruppampady in Ernakulam, was the first explosion victim. She attended the event alone, and her relative identified her body by the ring she wore.

    In the wake of the blast, Jehovah's Witnesses have temporarily stopped their prayer meetings. The community of believers has announced that the Kingdom Hall prayer meetings in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been temporarily stopped. Believers in the 'Jehovah's Witnesses India' component have been instructed to hold prayer meetings online till further notice.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 8:42 AM IST
