Delhi Police have arrested two men in connection with an attempted murder and robbery in Sonia Vihar. The accused assaulted a jeweller and stole his gold chain and phone. Police recovered the stolen items, cash, and the weapon used in the crime.

Delhi Police have arrested two accused in connection with an attempted murder-cum-robbery case in Sonia Vihar and recovered the victim's mobile phone, a gold chain weighing around 24 grams, Rs 1.03 lakh in cash and the alleged weapon used in the crime.

According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of August 12, when information was received at Sonia Vihar Police Station at around 12:18 am about an injured man near 1st Pushta. The injured man, identified as Pramod Yadav, 32, was initially taken to JPC Hospital and later shifted by his family to Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, where he was admitted to the ICU and underwent surgery.

Details of the Crime

During the investigation, police learnt that Yadav works at a jewellery shop in Chandni Chowk. According to the police investigation, Yadav was returning home after parking his car near 2.5 Pushta, Sonia Vihar, when two unidentified persons allegedly approached him on a service road and attempted to rob him. During the alleged robbery, the accused assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing with his gold chain and mobile phone.

Investigation and Arrests

A case was initially registered as FIR No. 163/2026 under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at PS Sonia Vihar, and an investigation was launched. A dedicated police team led by Inspector P.K. Jha, SHO, PS Sonia Vihar, collected and analysed evidence from multiple sources during the investigation.

Based on information and evidence gathered by the team, police traced and arrested two accused persons from the area near Chauhan Patti. The accused were identified as Salman, 21, son of Sharatullah, resident of Sonia Vihar, and Salman alias Mubbashir, 21, son of Mohammad Mausin, resident of Sonia Vihar.

Recoveries Made

During interrogation, police said both accused disclosed their alleged involvement in the crime. The mobile phone belonging to the victim was subsequently recovered from their possession.

Police said further questioning revealed that the accused had allegedly pawned the stolen gold chain at Muthoot Bank at 3rd Pushta, Main Market, Sonia Vihar. Acting on their disclosure, police recovered Rs 1,03,000, allegedly received against the pawned gold chain. The approximately 24-gram gold chain was subsequently recovered from the bank along with the relevant pawn and loan documents.

The investigation team also recovered the alleged weapon of offence: a surgical blade from bushes near Chauhan Patti, police said.

Charges and Accused's Background

Following the investigation and recoveries, additional provisions of the BNS, including Sections 309(4), 311, 317 and 3(5), were added to the case on August 14. Police said one of the arrested accused, Salman, son of Sharatullah, has a previous involvement in an attempted murder case. The other accused, Salman alias Mubbashir, has no previous criminal involvement listed by police.

The police have recovered one mobile phone belonging to the victim, Rs 1,03,000 in cash, a gold chain weighing approximately 24 grams, relevant pawn/loan documents, and one surgical blade, allegedly used as the weapon of offence.

The police said further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and ascertain whether the accused were involved in any other similar incidents in the area. The recovery of the gold chain from the pawn facility and the alleged weapon from the bushes formed key parts of the investigation, according to the police. (ANI)