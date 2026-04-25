K Kavitha launched her new party, the Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), in Hyderabad, aiming to achieve 'Samajika Telangana'. Apologizing for her family's rule, she slammed KCR, Revanth Reddy, and the BJP, and promised an 'Amma's Rule'.

The political landscape of Telangana was altered forever as Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched her new, much-awaited political party, the Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), on Saturday in Hyderabad. Kavitha revealed the party's name and vision during a high-octane speech spanning in Medchal's Muneerabad. Addressing the gathering, K Kavitha emphasised the imminent need for a new political force and alleged that "every single citizen of Telangana is being subjected to the brutality and negligence of those in power."

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A New Party for 'Samajika Telangana'

"We fought hard and sacrificed everything we could to make Telangana a reality, but in vain. We didn't really achieve what we intended to. Twelve years in, the dreams which were the foundation of the agitation remain unfulfilled. 'Samajika Telangana' continues to elude us. The 'Telangana Chariot' has gone off track. We all believed that getting a separate state would free us of our chains. Instead, farmers are suffering, Dalits are suffering, and even personal freedom is under constant threat; every single citizen of Telangana is being subjected to the brutality and negligence of those in power. To realise our dreams and give wings to our aspirations, political power is necessary," she said.

Acknowledging the fact that she was part of the family that ruled the state, Kavitha tendered an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana, saying to make up for it, "I am launching the Telangana Rashtra Sena." She said, "I feel bad for being part of it. I ask for the forgiveness of the people of Telangana. Having said that, I am proud to have contributed to the Telangana agitation, which made statehood a reality. While I accept that mistakes and crimes were committed by certain people, I believe an apology isn't enough. To make up for it, we need to work hard once again to achieve 'Samajika Telangana.' I, therefore, am launching the Telangana Rashtra Sena."

Vision for 'Amma's Rule'

Speaking about the kind of governance Telangana deserves, she said to establish an 'Amma's Rule' in the state, saying a mother's rule is "unconditional, considerate, and giving." "I seek to establish an 'Amma's Rule.' A mother's rule is unconditional, considerate, and giving. Nothing can be as unconditional as a mother. A mother doesn't just consider problems; she looks at the child's needs. When governance is carried out with the spirit of motherhood, the heart breaks when people suffer. I want to stand by and uplift every single person in Telangana as a mother would."

Taking Rivals Head-On

She refused to pull any punches and took the Congress, BRS, and BJP head-on, exposing their "true faces." Sparing none--including former CM and BRS President K. Chandrashekhar Rao and current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy--she elaborated on the BJP's anti-Telangana traits.

Criticism of BJP

"The BJP was always against the formation of Telangana. The statements of their national leadership prove that. Recently, a brainless MP compared the bifurcation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to the Indo-Pak partition. While the BJP leadership continues to insult Telangana and ridicule our emotions, the eight MPs from Telangana remain silent. When seven mandals of Telangana were snatched from us, they didn't speak a word. When Telangana is deprived of funds, they do not speak a word. They remain silent on unfulfilled promises made during the bifurcation as well," Kavitha said.

"The BJP as a party is against the upliftment of all. The way they cheated women with respect to the Women's Reservation Bill is the most recent example. The OBC Bill and Caste Census have been shelved as well. Despite all of this, the BJP MPs stay silent. I challenge those eight MPs to get back the five villages of Bhadrachalam that were given to AP. Our Ram Mandir is in danger of being submerged," she added.

'Power Corrupted KCR'

Regarding the BRS and KCR, she said KCR is not the same anymore, saying earlier he cared about people and fought for them and alleged that power has corrupted him now. "KCR isn't the same anymore. The KCR of the past cared about people, fought for the people, and got their problems solved. Power corrupted him. I do not say this out of pain. The KCR we knew protested when artisans died and took up every single issue. Today's KCR is nowhere to be seen when the houses of the poor are demolished in Velugumatla. When farmers were facing enormous losses and HYDRAA unleashed brutality on the poor, among innumerable other instances, KCR was invisible. What was KCR doing when the houses of the poor were demolished overnight? What did KCR say in the past?" she said.

She added that KCR has lost control of his political statements, and that is why she would fight him. "He said even if his own children resort to corruption, he would disown them. Now, he has kicked me out for calling out corruption in the Kaleshwaram project but is happily enjoying the company of the 'pigs' who were responsible for that corruption. KCR has lost control of his political statements. Therefore, I will fight him. I will wage war for the people of Telangana, and that is non-negotiable. If KTR speaks that way, it is understandable, as he is naive," she added.

'Revanth Reddy is Telangana's Hitler'

Then came Revanth Reddy's turn. Speaking about the Chief Minister, K Kavitha said, "He is evil. He is Telangana's Hitler. The cries of a pregnant woman who lost her child due to stress after her house was demolished still ring in my ears. The Government did not even file a case when a child died in Kummera. In Gurukuls, kids are being killed, yet he doesn't do anything; therefore, he is evil. When a Dalit dies in custody and nothing is done, he is evil. We will fight the Congress tooth and nail. We will transform into the principal opposition and eventually the ruling party in just two years."

The 'Panchajanya' Promise

Having driven home the need for a new political party, Kavitha unveiled her five flagship initiatives, which she calls "Panchajanya", named after the "Shankha" of Lord Krishna: Education, Health, Agriculture, Livelihood, and Samajika Telangana. Kavitha announced these five revolutionary initiatives that TRS promises to implement when voted in.

According to her announcement, the education initiative proposes free education for poor and middle-class students across both government and private institutions. Health proposes free healthcare for the same. Under Agriculture, she said farmers would be treated like true kings and given the respect they deserve. While continuing all existing support systems, steps will be taken toward transforming agriculture into a full-fledged industry and creating exclusive, farmer-only spaces in government institutions. Regarding Livelihood, she said, "Youth will be given access to capital. Depending on the idea, funds ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 20 crore will be directly sanctioned to youngsters who want to set up businesses. Additionally, 400,000 jobs will be released via a single notification within one year of coming to power." Lastly, the Samajika Telangana initiative aims to ensure that no section of society is left behind. "Corporations will be set up for all necessary communities. SC/ST/OBC/Minorities and all other marginalised groups will reap the benefits of exclusive bodies set up to handle their needs, whether regarding representation in power, access to funds, education, or healthcare. We will take on the onus of solving all these problems," she said.