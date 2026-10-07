The Punjab & Haryana HC stayed the street light scam case against Sandeep Singh Sandhu, ex-OSD to Capt Amarinder Singh. The court noted the petitioner's grievance of prejudiced allegations. A similar CBI case has emerged against the OSD to CM Bhagwant Mann.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday stayed a corruption case against Sandeep Singh Sandhu, former OSD to former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in the street light scam.

“The further proceedings in pursuance to the impugned FIR/orders in question shall remain stayed qua the petitioners,” the court order read. The court said, “…grievance of the petitioners is that the allegations are prejudged and have grossly effected/prejudiced the right of defence.”

The Street Light Scam Allegations

The case dealt with the allegations of embezzling an amount of Rs 65 lakhs meant for installing the street lights in the various villages during the period between 2021 and 2022. The petitions alleged that an FIR was registered only due to a change of the regime in Punjab in 2022.

Political Background of Capt Amarinder Singh

Capt Amrinder Singh served his second tenure as the Chief Minister from 2017-21 under the Congress government in Punjab. He resigned as the Chief Minister on September 18, 2021, following a fallout with the Congress high command and floated a new party, Punjab Lok Congress. The party, however, failed to win any seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls. In September 2022, he merged his party with the BJP.

CBI Registers Separate Case Against Current CM's OSD

Meanwhile, a similar case has emerged in Punjab when the CBI registered an FIR to investigate allegations of corruption against the OSD to the Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, and his associates, the agency said in a release.

Allegations of Manipulation and Misuse of Power

The allegations against the accused include influencing and manipulating postings of officers, including that of IAS and IPS officers, departmental proceedings, matters pertaining to policy formulation, administrative approvals, tender conditions, licensing matters, Land use conversion matters, property disputes, revenue and land-related issues in lieu of pecuniary benefits, as per the release.

It is also alleged that the accused public servants purportedly accessed and provided drafts of orders and policies to private persons prior to their issuance by the Government, the agency said.

Individuals Named in FIR

The CBI has booked six persons, including two public servants, middlemen and associates, namely Rajbir Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister, Punjab, Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal alias Raja, Romi Raja Mahajan, Bir Devinder, RS Nagra and Unknown Public Servant(s) and Private Person(s). (ANI)