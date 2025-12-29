Tipra Indigenous Students Federation held a candle march in Agartala demanding justice for Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura killed in Dehradun. Five have been arrested. CM Manik Saha has assured support to the victim's family.

Members of the Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF), the student wing of Tipra Motha Party, held a candle march at Astabal Maidan in Agartala on Sunday, demanding justice for Angel Chakma, a student hailing from Nandanagar, Debram Thakur Para, who was killed in Dehradun on December 9.

Angel Chakma was assaulted by a group of miscreants in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Five people have already been arrested in connection with the incident, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also assured that the state government will extend all possible support to the victim's family.

TISF President Condemns Murder, Demands Respect

TISF President Sajra Debbarma, on Saturday, condemned the murder and urged the Centre to take stringent action against the accused. Speaking to ANI, Sajra Debbarma said, "What's happening to the Northeast is nothing new. When we go outside the Northeast, we are taunted. The death of Angel Chakma today--this isn't just Angel Chakma's death; this is the death of all the people of the Northeast. Even before, in Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, Northeast, people are being humiliated. I want to tell the Central Government directly: if you cannot give respect, dignity, and love to the people of the Northeast, then give us a separate country; we will take care of ourselves. This is a very serious matter. When people come to the Northeast from other parts of the country, we respect them. We don't insult them because it is not our culture."

Police Recount the Incident

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar said that two students from Tripura, Angel Chakma and his brother, Michael Chakma, lived near Nanda Chowki in the Premnagar police station area. This incident happened on the evening of December 9, when they had gone to Selaqui for some work. The police official said the two got into an argument with some local youths and another youth from the Northeast. "A fight broke out between them, during which it is reported that they were attacked with knives and other blunt objects. As a result, they were seriously injured. Their brother took them to the hospital, and subsequently, an FIR was registered," he added.

Uttarakhand Government Assures Strict Action

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Uttarakhand, CM Dhami said such incidents are "completely unacceptable" and that the state government will "deal strictly with anti-social elements". "So far, five accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of Angel Chakma, a student and resident of Nandanagar in Unakoti district of Tripura. Among them, two accused are minors and have been sent to a juvenile reform home. Police are continuously conducting raids to arrest an absconding accused, on whom a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced. A police team has also been sent to Nepal in search of the absconding accused," the Uttarakhand CMO said. (ANI)