Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has been recommended to succeed CJI Sanjiv Khanna. Set to take oath on May 14, he will serve as the 52nd Chief Justice of India until his retirement in November 2025.

The Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna has officially recommended Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as his successor, forwarding the proposal to the law ministry as part of the formal appointment process. Currently, Justice Gavai holds the position of the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, after CJI Khanna.

Justice Gavai is set to assume office as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14, succeeding CJI Khanna, who will retire on May 13. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office.

Justice Gavai's tenure as Chief Justice will span approximately six months, concluding with his retirement in November 2025.

Gavai was born on November 24, 1960, at Amravati. He joined Bar on 16th March, 1985. Worked with late Bar Raja S Bhonsale, former Advocate General and Judge of the High Court, till 1987. He practised independently at the Bombay High Court from 1987 to 1990.

After 1990, practised mainly before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.

Gavai practised in Constitutional Law and Administrative Law. He was Standing Counsel for Municipal Corporation of Nagpur, Amravati Municipal Corporation and Amravati University. Appeared regularly for various autonomous bodies and Corporations like SICOM, DCVL, etc., and various Municipal Councils in the Vidarbha region.



Gavai was also appointed as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor in the High Court of Judicature at Bombay, Nagpur Bench, from August 1992 to July 1993. He was appointed as Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor for the Nagpur Bench on 17th January, 2000. Was elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court on 14th November, 2003.



Gavai became a permanent Judge of the Bombay High Court on 12th November 2005. Presided over Benches having all types of assignments at the Principal Seat at Mumbai as well as Benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad and Panaji. Elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on 24th May, 2019. Due to retire on 23rd November, 2025.