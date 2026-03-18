JMM MP Mahua Maji slammed central agencies like the ED and CBI for being 'asleep' on political 'horse-trading' during Rajya Sabha polls. She questioned their impartiality and the integrity of national institutions ahead of upcoming elections.

JMM MP Slams Agencies Over 'Horse-Trading'

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji launched a sharp attack on central investigative agencies on Wednesday, questioning their impartiality in the face of alleged political "horse-trading." Speaking to reporters, Maji claimed that while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are quick to act in other matters, they appear "asleep" when it comes to the open manipulation of electoral processes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Look, in our country, it seems some people no longer have any ideology, or you can see how 'buying and selling' (horse-trading) is taking place. One party calls itself honest and portrays everyone else as thieves. But when it comes to these types of elections (referring to Rajya Sabha polls), horse-trading is visible in the open. I do not know what the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and CBI are doing that they can't even find them. Those who are with the ruling party carry out horse-trading fearlessly; they either resign from their old party or openly vote for someone else," said Maji. "What is the secret behind that vote? Are they being threatened or intimidated? Are they being blackmailed? Are they being given money? This is a matter for investigation, but the ED and CBI remain completely asleep in such cases," she added.

Concerns Raised Over Institutional Integrity

Raising concerns about the integrity of national institutions ahead of upcoming elections, she said that, "the question before the country is: have these institutions become completely biased, or do they have no integrity left? You saw what the opposition did recently regarding the CJI (Chief Justice of India); such actions by the government are exactly what allow the opposition to speak out."

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections were held to fill 37 seats across 10 states. Out of the 37 seats, 26 candidates have already been elected unopposed, while voting was held for the remaining 11 seats, including five from Bihar. (ANI)