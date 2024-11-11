Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? Sworn in as India's 51st Chief Justice, succeeds DY Chandrachud

Justice Khanna's appointment comes following Justice Chandrachud's recommendation made earlier on October 16. Known for his judicial acumen, Justice Khanna has been a key figure in multiple high-profile rulings.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, known for his involvement in several major Supreme Court judgments, on Monday (November 12) took oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India, administered by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Justice Khanna succeeds Justice DY Chandrachud, who completed his term on Friday with an official farewell attended by judges, lawyers, and court staff.

Justice Khanna's appointment comes following Justice Chandrachud's recommendation made earlier on October 16. Known for his judicial acumen, Justice Khanna has been a key figure in multiple high-profile rulings. Among his notable decisions are judgments on the electoral bonds scheme and the abrogation of Article 370, as well as a judgment supporting the use of electronic voting machines in Indian elections.

Notably, his bench once granted interim bail to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal during the excise policy scam case, allowing him to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections—a decision reflecting his balanced approach to justice.

Justice Khanna comes from a respected judicial family in Delhi. His father, Justice Dev Raj Khanna, served on the Delhi High Court bench, while his uncle, Justice HR Khanna, was an iconic Supreme Court judge remembered for his dissenting opinion in the ADM Jabalpur case during the Emergency. His family's legacy of judicial integrity and courage is widely recognized.

After enrolling with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983, Justice Khanna initially practiced at the district courts in Tis Hazari before advancing to the Delhi High Court, where he was senior standing counsel for the Income Tax Department.

He was later appointed standing counsel for the National Capital Territory of Delhi in 2004. Elevated as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and as a permanent judge in 2006, Justice Khanna joined the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019.

