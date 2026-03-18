Following Assam Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi's resignation to join the BJP, MP Nishikant Dubey said the opposition party is 'on its way to its end'. Other leaders, including Upendra Kushwaha, also criticised the Congress's internal state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday said that Congress was "on the way to its end" as the opposition party suffered a major setback in Assam with its senior leader Pradyut Bordoloi resigning and joining the ruling party in the state ahead of the assembly polls.

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"Is anything left in the Congress? Congress is on the way to its end. It won't be a big thing if Gaurav Gogoi resigns from the party tomorrow," Dubey told reporters here.

Widespread Criticism of Congress

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha said Congress' attitude is not right as he criticised the functioning of the opposition party in Bihar.

"It has been said that the Congress party's attitude is not right, and indeed their approach appears problematic, even towards their own members. In Bihar, nearly two months have passed since the Assembly elections, yet no leader of the party has been appointed, nor has a whip been named. This reflects the state of affairs within the party. In such circumstances, who will remain with Congress?" he said.

BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra said, "The Congress party is on the verge of total collapse. The top leadership of the Congress party has no control over its MLAs."

Senior Leader Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP

This comes after Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia.

Bordoloi accused the Congress leadership of sidelining him, which led to the end of his lifelong association with the party amid allegations of internal mistreatment. He clarified that the resignation stemmed from "multiple issues" as opposed to a singular ticket allocation for the Assam Assembly elections.

Bordoloi Cites 'Multiple Issues' for Exit

"For me, getting a ticket was not a question of life and death. There were multiple issues. What was important for me was to hold my head high. The Congress party has given me a lot," he told the media.

"I want to make it very clear that I am in my second term in Lok Sabha, and there are another three years to go. I could have accepted the humiliation if I wanted to remain as an MP. But I decided to leave and work," he added.

Assam Set for Assembly Elections

Elections in Assam for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)