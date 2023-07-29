BREAKING: BJP inducts Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Radhamohan Agrawal as general secretaries; see full list

With these strategic appointments, the BJP is gearing up for a formidable campaign as it seeks to secure a strong mandate in the next general elections.

In preparation for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been actively reshuffling its organizational structure. On Saturday, the party announced its national office bearers, taking significant steps to strengthen its leadership team.

Among the notable appointments, former Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay and Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Agrawal have been designated as national general secretaries, a move aimed at bolstering the party's presence and effectiveness on the national stage.

With these strategic appointments, the BJP is gearing up for a formidable campaign as it seeks to secure a strong mandate in the next general elections.

