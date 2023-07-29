Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rescue operation: Indian Navy safely brings back 36 stranded Tamil Nadu fishermen

    The fishermen had been facing distressing conditions for over two days, battling challenging weather, a lack of fuel, provisions, and an engine breakdown. Thanks to the prompt and effective intervention of INS Khanjar, they were safely brought back to Chennai harbor.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

    The Indian Navy's INS Khanjar on July 28 carried out a successful rescue operation in the Bay of Bengal, saving 36 Indian fishermen who were left stranded approximately 130 nautical miles off the coast of Tamil Nadu.

    Earlier, a research vessel owned by the Government of India encountered technical problems while sailing between Goa and Karwar, leaving its crew of 28 members and 8 scientists, totaling 36 individuals, stranded onboard. The Indian Coast Guard team swiftly responded to the situation and successfully rescued all those stranded, ensuring their safe return to shore.

    On July 26, the vessel encountered a critical situation, facing a complete power blackout and loss of propulsion, prompting it to declare distress at around 3 PM. In a swift response, the Indian Coast Guard dispatched their ships to the scene, with the first rescue ship arriving by 5 PM and the second later in the night.

    Given the vessel's significance as a vital national asset for research purposes, the rescue operation received top priority. Thankfully, all 36 passengers on board were successfully rescued and are now being brought back towards Goa for further assistance and care.

    The Indian Coast Guard's quick and efficient response played a crucial role in ensuring the safe rescue of the research vessel and its crew, effectively averting any potential risks or further complications.

    During the Navy Day 2022 celebrations, INS Khanjar, a Guided Missile Corvette, showcased its grandeur with a port call to Kolkata on November 27-20. As part of this momentous occasion, the ship graciously opened its doors to visitors at Kidderpore Docks, SMPT, on November 18-19.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
