As polling for the Jubilee Hills by-election progressed, Congress candidate Naveen Yadav urged people to vote for their future. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. His widow, Sunitha, is the BRS candidate.

As polling progressed in Hyderabad for the bypoll to Jubilee Hills assembly, Congress leader Naveen Yadav on Tuesday encouraged the public to vote for their future and development. "Elections are going on very well. People are very eager to vote. Within one hour, there was really good polling. There is great interest among the public regarding voting. All I would like to tell the public is - vote for your future, vote for development. Utilise your vote. Don't take it as a holiday, come out of your house and vote for the future," Yadav, who is the Congress candidate contesting the Jubilee Hills bypoll, told ANI. Yadav also offered prayers at Sri Sri Sri Pochamma Temple in Hyderabad earlier today.

Bypolls Across Six States and One UT

Voting for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies across six States and one Union Territory began this morning, as voters turned out to elect new representatives in Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram and Nuapada in Odisha. The counting of votes is set to take place on November 14, along with the Bihar Assembly elections.

Key Contestants in Jubilee Hills

BRS candidate for Jubilee Hills by-elections, Maganti Sunitha, cast her vote along with family members at a polling station at Sri Krishnadevaraya Nagar Welfare Centre, Yellareddyguda, in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

The death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader, Maganti Gopinath, prompted the Jubilee Hills by-election in Telangana.

The Congress party has nominated V Naveen Yadav, a leader from the Backward Class (BC), as its candidate. Gopinath's widow, Sunitha, has been chosen by the BRS to run for the position. The BJP has selected Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate.

Electoral Strategy and Demographics

The Assembly constituency has a high concentration of Muslim voters, and the decision of the Congress government has been seen as a move to increase the prospects of the party among the Muslim voters. The Congress has no Muslim MLA in the current State Assembly, and there is no Muslim Cabinet Minister in the Cabinet.