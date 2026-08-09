JD(U)'s Rajeev Ranjan Prasad calls the JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi a 'mass movement,' alleging jobs are bought, not earned. He urged CM Hemant Soren to intervene. Students demand a CBI probe and threaten a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao'.

JD(U) Backs Protest, Alleges Corruption

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad on Sunday said the ongoing protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi has transformed into a mass movement, alleging growing resentment among students and young people over the conduct of competitive examinations and recruitment in Jharkhand.

Speaking on the protest, Prasad said students and young people had been peacefully continuing their agitation for more than 15 days in support of their demands and had not succumbed to provocations. "This campaign by the students has completely transformed into a mass movement. Regarding exams and jobs in Jharkhand, there is a growing public perception that employment is not secured through hard work or merit; instead, if you pay money, you can get the job of your choice," Prasad said.

Urges CM Soren to Intervene

He alleged that there was widespread resentment against the bodies conducting competitive examinations in the state. Prasad said the students had sustained their movement peacefully and urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to intervene and resolve the issue. "Hemant Soren should step forward and bring this entire controversy to a close," he said.

The JD(U) spokesperson also questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's response to the ongoing protest, describing his alleged indifference to the issue as "beyond comprehension".

Students Threaten 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao'

Meanwhile, student leader Ravindra Paswan accused the state government of attempting to fragment the movement and warned of a massive 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march on August 10 if demands were not met.

Speaking to reporters, Paswan on Saturday said the protesting students have been staging an indefinite sit-in for the past 15 days and had held the first round of talks with a government delegation on Friday, during which they presented their demands, including cancellation of certain examinations, a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment process.

He said the government delegation heard their demands and assured them that the issues would be placed before Chief Minister Hemant Soren for consideration, following which the students would be invited to a second round of talks. The protests started after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability. (ANI)