Political commentator T G Mohandas was arrested in Keralam over a YouTube video where he said he 'would have shot' NEET protesters in Delhi and made derogatory remarks about women. The RSS has distanced itself from his comments.

Political commentator T G Mohandas was taken into custody from his home in Mattancherry in Keralam on Sunday over alleged violent and derogatory remarks he made in a YouTube video about a student protest in the national capital Delhi linked to the NEET paper leak.

The case is being investigated by the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police Station. A team from the station visited Mohandas' house in Koovappadam near Mattancherry along with local police officers.

Details of Remarks and Charges

In the purported video, Mohandas discussed how he would have handled the protesters who had demanded the resignation of the then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the paper leak row. He reportedly said he "would have shot" the protesters at Jantar Mantar had he been in control, and spoke of imposing a curfew in the area around the protest site. He also made derogatory remarks about women participating in the demonstration, allegedly calling them "rape-loving".

Mohandas was booked by police on July 29, under Sections 192 and 353(1)(b) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 66 of the Information Technology Amendment Act and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act.

Political Reactions

Meanwhile, on reports of Mohandas being associated with the RSS, K B Sreekumar, Joint Provincial Secretary for South Keralam of the RSS, distanced the Sangh from the remarks. "TG Mohandas's comments on recent protests are his personal thoughts. He is not a RSS official at any level. RSS doesn't agree with his views and such views should be condemned in the highest possible manner," Sreekumar said.

On police action against Mohandas BJP Ward Councillor Priya Prasanth said, "...he gave a statement that if he was in the place of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah, he would have used the force under Section 144 of the IPC in Delhi protest. That was a mere statement given by a citizen of India comparing PM Modi and a citizen of India. Actually, he also stated that PM Modi can't do that because he is the head of a nation... The sections charged by the police are all below the three-year punishment offence, and the Supreme Court has stated that the below three years' imprisonment offences has no need for arrest... It is only a political drama to satisfy the ruling party."

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kerala state secretary MV Govindan had also criticised his remarks earlier, stating, "Democratic-minded people must speak out against TG Mohandas' remarks. A call for violence and mass killings is a disgrace to any democratic society."

Background of the Protest

This follows youth-led agitations in the national capital at Jantar Mantar. The protest culminated in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Education Minister and the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament to strengthen the legal framework to prevent paper leaks.