Jharkhand BJP president Aditya Sahu targeted the Soren government for ignoring a 21-day youth protest demanding a CBI probe into JPSC/JSSC exam irregularities. A protester on hunger strike is in critical condition, hinting at escalating the agitation.

BJP slams Soren govt over youth protest

Jharkhand BJP president Aditya Sahu on Sunday targeted the Soren government over the ongoing protest by youths, alleging that the administration had failed to take notice of their demands despite their fast-unto-death continuing for 21 days.

Speaking after a meeting of BJP Jharkhand state office-bearers in Ramgarh, Sahu said, "A meeting of the BJP's Jharkhand state office-bearers was held in Ramgarh today. The roadmap for the organisation's upcoming programmes has been prepared. Our youths in Jharkhand have been on a fast-unto-death for 21 days, yet the Jharkhand government is not taking any notice. Why is the government afraid of a CBI inquiry? If Rahul Gandhi possesses even a shred of morality, he should exert pressure on the Jharkhand government."

His remarks came amid the BJP's continued criticism of the state government's handling of the protesting youths and its demand for a CBI inquiry.

Protester's condition critical

Earlier in the day, a student protester, Prem Nayak, who is on the 13th day of a hunger strike, said, "Today marks the 23rd day of the protest and the 13th day of the hunger strike. The government is not serious at all. I don't think I will survive much longer; the situation is critical. The fever started yesterday. They tried to take me away for treatment, but I refused. They took Devendra Nath Mahato away and are not allowing him to return. They intend to break the movement."

Future course of action

Nayak added that discussions regarding laying siege to the Chief Minister's residence are ongoing. "Discussions regarding laying siege to the CM's residence are ongoing; nothing has been finalised yet. In my view, a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' would be better than laying siege to the Chief Minister's residence. Shutting down all schools and colleges is another excellent idea; these are two measures worth considering," he said.

Demand for CBI probe into exam irregularities

The student leaders have been demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). They have also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.