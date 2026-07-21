Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited RML Hospital to meet CJP protesters injured during a protest march. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi also visited the injured. The protest turned violent, injuring over 118 police personnel and around 60 protesters.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in the national capital to meet people who were injured during the police action following the CJP protest march on Monday.

Nadda arrived at the hospital and interacted with those admitted for treatment after sustaining injuries during the protest. During his visit, the Union Minister also held a meeting with doctors to review the condition of the injured and the medical care being provided to them. After reviewing the treatment arrangements and meeting the injured persons, Nadda departed from the hospital.

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Also Meet Injured

Apart from Nadda, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met with the injured protesters at the RML hospital.

Protest Turns Violent

CJP's protest march towards Parliament on Monday turned violent, with Delhi Police claiming that more than 118 police personnel were injured in clashes. Around 60 protesters were also reported to have sustained injuries. According to police, protesters allegedly pelted stones and other objects at personnel, attempted to breach barricades, vandalised police and government vehicles and damaged public property. Police have registered FIRs against unidentified persons in connection with alleged vandalism and stone-pelting in Connaught Place and Parliament Street.

CJP Demands and Government Appeal

The CJP delegation had met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday and pressed demands including the resignation of Pradhan, compensation of Rs 1 crore to families of NEET aspirants who lost their lives and the immediate release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the protest would continue until Pradhan resigns. Nadda, who is also Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha, said a proposal had been received from the protesters to hold talks with the government and appealed to them to end their sit-in.

Sonam Wangchuk's Health Update

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment at Safdarjung Hospital under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. According to the latest hospital bulletin, his vital parameters remain stable, though his blood sugar levels continue to remain on the lower side and his serum potassium level was recorded at 3.2 mEq/L. The hospital added that Wangchuk was receiving oral rehydration therapy and oral potassium supplementation but continued to decline intravenous fluids and glucose administration despite medical advice. Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of the Education Minister over the NEET exam paper leak, was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on July 18.