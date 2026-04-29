The Union Health Ministry is set to hold the 10th National Summit on Public Health Systems in Chandigarh from April 30 to May 1. The event will be inaugurated by Union Health Minister JP Nadda and will focus on showcasing innovative health practices.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will organise the 10th National Summit on Good and Replicable Practices and Innovations in Public Health Systems in Chandigarh, from April 30 to May 1.

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Dignitaries and Participants

The Summit will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, JP Nadda, in the presence of Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, and the State Health & Family Welfare Minister Arti Singh Rao, according to a release.

The event will also witness participation from Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries (Health), Mission Directors, senior State/UT nodal officials under NHM, and senior officials from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Representatives from the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) and the Regional Resource Centre-North East (RRC-NE) will also be present.

Summit's Objective and History

The National Summit is a flagship initiative of the Ministry aimed at showcasing, recognising, and documenting innovative and impactful practices adopted by States and Union Territories (UTs) to address diverse public health challenges. It also serves as a platform for cross-learning and facilitates the replication of successful and scalable models across the country.

The annual Summit provides a valuable opportunity for States and UTs to present innovative, evidence-based, and outcome-oriented interventions in public healthcare service delivery and technological domains that have led to measurable improvements in health outcomes, the release stated.

Since its inception in 2013, the initiative has brought together States and UTs to share experiences and innovations in public healthcare delivery.

The 9th edition of the Summit was held in Puri from February 28 to March 1, 2025. (ANI)