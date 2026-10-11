Union Minister JP Nadda accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of misgovernance and administrative chaos. He alleged the state is stalling central railway and highway projects and refuted CM Sukhu's claims of neglect from the Centre.

Nadda Accuses Sukhu Govt of Misgovernance

Launching a blistering attack on the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Himachal Pradesh, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Sunday accused the state administration of "misgovernance, mismanagement, and stalling development", alleging that the state is refusing to cooperate on mega Centre-funded railway and highway projects.

Addressing a BJP Manali Mandal party workers' convention here, Nadda claimed that Congress politics in the state has caused immense disruption, leading to the closure of schools and health centres. "Congress rule in Himachal Pradesh has brought only misgovernance, mismanagement, and administrative chaos. Their leaders have become a festering sore in state politics. The government's sheer incompetence has resulted in the shutting down of numerous schools and health institutions across the state," Nadda said. The convention was also attended by Himachal Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former state minister and BJP national executive member Govind Singh Thakur, and senior district office-bearers.

'Centre Has Given More Than Its Share'

Countering Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s frequent charge that the Central government ignores Himachal Pradesh, Nadda asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended unprecedented financial assistance to the hill state. "Himachal CM Sukhu repeatedly alleges that Delhi has given nothing to Himachal Pradesh. The truth is that the Centre has given Himachal far more than its rightful share, and the state government must acknowledge this reality," the Union Minister remarked.

Development Projects Stalled Due to State Non-Cooperation

Railway Connectivity

Citing railway connectivity, Nadda pointed out that the Centre has allocated massive funds to expand tracks in the difficult hill terrain, but the state government is failing to do its part. "The Central government is making continuous efforts to expand the rail network in Himachal Pradesh. The railway line is slated to reach Bilaspur, for which the Centre allocated Rs 2,911 crore this year alone. While the previous BJP government disbursed compensation for land acquisition, the current Congress regime is not even cooperating in acquiring land for the Bilaspur to Beri stretch," Nadda alleged. Drawing a contrast with former Congress Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Nadda said, "Late Virbhadra Singh used to talk about extending the railway line up to Rampur, but the present Congress Chief Minister is not even allowing the tracks to reach Beri."

Road Connectivity

Highlighting road connectivity, Nadda noted that the Modi government has transformed the region's connectivity landscape. "Nobody could have imagined a four-lane highway reaching all the way to Manali. But the Modi government recently sanctioned Rs 368 crore for the four-laning between Kullu and Manali. The Centre is pouring thousands of crores of rupees to set new benchmarks of development in Himachal Pradesh, but the state government is acting as an impediment," he asserted. (ANI)