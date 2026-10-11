YSRCP slammed the TDP government, calling its 34% BC reservation promise a 'deception' without legal backing. TDP countered, accusing YSRCP of trying to delay local body elections and undermine BC representation in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP Accuses TDP of Deceiving Backward Classes

YSR Congress Party Backward Class (BC) Cell Working President Ramesh Goud slammed CM Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, claiming that Backward Classes are being deceived with promises of 34 per cent reservations without ensuring legal protection. Addressing the media at YSRCP headquarters, he questioned how the Rajiv Ranjan Mishra Commission report, submitted on August 14, was followed by a government announcement on August 18 and GOs on August 19 without comprehensive discussion or transparent approval. "TDP leaders celebrated the announcements despite foreseeable legal obstacles," the release stated.

After delaying implementation for two years, Naidu is now substituting party-level assurances for statutory reservations. Unlike party allocations, legally reserved seats protect BC candidates across political parties, including independents. Naidu must secure a constitutional amendment and pursue Ninth Schedule protection through the NDA government.

Under Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, BCs received nine of 13 mayoral positions, six of 13 Zilla Parishad chairmanships, 239 of 636 MPP posts and 44 of 84 municipal chairperson positions through political representation measures. Jagan also enacted legislation providing 50 per cent representation for BCs, SCs, STs and minorities in nominated posts and works, alongside welfare initiatives in education, healthcare and grassroots administration. Goud demanded answers from coalition ministers and reaffirmed YSRCP’s commitment to securing legally enforceable BC reservations.

TDP Reaffirms Commitment, Blames YSRCP for Delay

On Friday, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Mines and Excise Kollu Ravindra reiterated the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s commitment to providing 34 per cent reservation for Backwards Classes (BCs) in local bodies, accusing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of attempting to delay elections and undermine BC representation. Addressing a media conference at the TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri, Ravindra alleged that the Opposition party was trying to deprive Andhra Pradesh of crucial central funds by obstructing the local body election process.

Ravindra said the TDP had consistently worked to improve the political, economic, social and educational status of BCs. He recalled that Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao introduced 20 per cent reservation for BCs in local bodies in 1987, while Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu increased it to nearly 34 per cent in 1996. (ANI)