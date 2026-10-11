Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair, stressing its role in boosting tourism, local trade, and connecting youth to their culture. He also cited the record-breaking Char Dham Yatra pilgrim numbers.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the golden jubilee edition of the Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar. During the event, Dhami witnessed cultural tableaux, inaugurated a development exhibition and inspected departmental stalls. He also paid floral tributes to martyrs at the Martyrs’ Memorial and the Freedom Fighters’ Memorial. The Chief Minister lit a ceremonial lamp and offered prayers before the portrait of Maa Kunjapuri.

Fair Connects New Generation to Roots, Boosts Commerce: CM Dhami

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said, "This fair not only accelerates tourism, development, and trade but also facilitates the sale of local products; people travel from far and wide to attend, and the region reaps the full benefits. These fairs and festivals are not merely for entertainment; they serve as vital mediums for connecting our new generation to their roots, fostering brotherhood in society, and boosting local commerce.”

India Reconnecting with Cultural Heritage

Highlighting India's efforts to reconnect with its cultural heritage, the Chief Minister cited the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Corridor and redevelopment projects at Badrinath and Kedarnath. “Be it the construction of the grand temple at Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya after a 500-year wait, the creation of the Kashi Corridor at Kashi Vishwanath, or the master plan for Badrinath Dham and the reconstruction of Kedarnath in our own state—all these clearly demonstrate that India today takes pride in connecting with its roots and is advancing as a strong nation,” he stated.

Record-Breaking Char Dham Yatra

Dhami also highlighted the growing number of pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra, stating that the pilgrimage had surpassed previous records this year, with more than 57 lakh pilgrims visiting so far. “All previous records for the Char Dham Yatra have been shattered this year; over 57 lakh pilgrims have visited so far—a record in itself—and with approximately 40 days of the pilgrimage season remaining, it is evident that we have witnessed a record-breaking influx of pilgrims," he added. (ANI)