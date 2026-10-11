Signaling a rift in the INDIA bloc, the DMK issued a stern warning to ally Congress over a Hindi-titled event in Chennai. DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai slammed Rahul Gandhi, rejecting lectures on protecting Tamil culture and pride.

Signaling sharp friction within the opposition INDIA bloc over linguistic sensitivity, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday issued a stern warning against cultural imposition, asserting that the party is resolute in protecting the state's heritage and will not permit anyone to undermine Tamil pride.

DMK Slams 'Cultural Imposition'

Reacting strongly to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s student outreach programme titled in Hindi as 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai questioned the lack of consideration for local sentiments and rejected any lectures on safeguarding regional culture. DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai questioned the Congress party's decision to use a Hindi title for an event connected to Tamil Nadu, saying the party does not need lectures from Rahul Gandhi on protecting Tamil cultural identity. "There is no big difference between the BJP and Congress. Rahul Gandhi comes here and waxes eloquent... You did not even have the courtesy to name it in Tamil or a neutral language like English, and you are coming and teaching us—taking lessons on protecting our cultural identity? We don't need your lessons, Rahul Gandhi," Annadurai told reporters in Chennai.

Asserting the regional party's commitment to safeguarding state autonomy and pride, the DMK leader added, "DMK is strong enough; DMK will not allow anybody to enter the state of Tamil Nadu who will destroy the culture and identity of the state of Tamil Nadu and its people." The remarks signal notable friction between the two long-standing allies, who contest elections jointly in Tamil Nadu as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance and are key partners in the national INDIA bloc. The DMK has historically maintained a strict stand against Hindi imposition in the southern state.

Rahul Gandhi's Assurance on Tamil Identity

Earlier on October 10, Congress MP and leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said that the foundation of curiosity lies in one’s language, culture, tradition, history and land, asserting that Tamil Nadu’s language, history and culture would be protected. Addressing the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' programme in Chennai, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attacking Tamil Nadu's language and history. He emphasised further that the Prime Minister will not be allowed to target the state's culture and identity.

He said, "It is an honour for me to be here in the great land of Tamil Nadu. As I often say, I always learn something from you - from the wisdom of Tamil Nadu. As Periyar ji said, "Do not follow anything just because someone else has said it. Analyse and inquire into everything." Thiruvalluvar ji wrote, "The deeper you dig a well in sand, the more water springs up; the more you learn, the more knowledge flows." The foundation of your curiosity is your language, culture, tradition, history, and land. We are not going to let Narendra Modi attack Tamil Nadu’s language, history, and culture. He is not going to touch Tamil Nadu".

Language Politics in Tamil Nadu

The language issue has remained a key point of political debate in Tamil Nadu, with the state maintaining its two-language policy of Tamil and English while opposing the three-language formula under the National Education Policy 2020. (ANI)