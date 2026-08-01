The YSRCP has accused Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu of taking credit for projects initiated by them, particularly the Bhogapuram Airport, where they claim to have completed 80% of the work during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure.

YSRCP Accuses Naidu of 'Credit Chori' Over Airport Project

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Saturday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of taking credit for projects initiated by the previous YSRCP government, alleging that he was making false claims over the Bhogapuram International Airport project.

Addressing a press conference in Tadepalli, YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and party spokesperson Pitta Shiv Shankar alleged that most of the work on the Bhogapuram airport had been completed during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. "Chandrababu Naidu is continuing his 'credit chori' by making false claims over the Bhogapuram airport. It was the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government that completed around 80 per cent of the work, including obtaining clearances and completing land acquisition," Sajjala alleged.

He further claimed that the previous YSRCP government had secured approvals for the widening of Beach Road, but alleged that the present government had shelved the project. Sajjala also accused the Chief Minister of similarly taking credit for the Kadapa Steel Plant project and alleged that the ruling coalition was carrying out a misinformation campaign against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

'Aviation Sector in Decline'

Meanwhile, YSRCP spokesperson Pitta Shiv Shankar alleged that Andhra Pradesh's aviation sector had witnessed a decline since the coalition government assumed office.

He claimed that the average growth rate of air passengers had fallen from 13 per cent to 5.9 per cent and that the number of flights operating in the state had also reduced. (ANI)