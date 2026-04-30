Union Health Minister JP Nadda addressed the 39th PGIMER Convocation, praising the institute and its graduates. He highlighted India's healthcare expansion, increased medical seats, and urged students to balance technology with compassion.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda addressed the 39th Convocation Ceremony of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Thursday. Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh and Vinod K. Paul, former member, NITI Aayog, were also present on the occasion, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

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Addressing the gathering, Nadda congratulated the graduating students for reaching "an important milestone," marking the culmination of their hard work, discipline, and determination, as well as the efforts of their teachers, faculty members, and their parents and commended PGIMER for its contribution towards advancing medical science education and patient care in India.

Nadda Hails PGIMER's Contributions

Nadda highlighted that "PGI Chandigarh is one of the largest public healthcare ecosystems in North India and a centre of world-class medical care, high-quality medical education, and research." He noted that "over the decades, the dedicated efforts of generations of doctors, scientists, and healthcare professionals have established PGI as a reputed brand name. He remarked that graduates from PGI carry the prestige of the institution with them, and congratulated all students on passing out from this prestigious institute."

Nadda acknowledged the institute's contributions to path-breaking clinical research and pioneering surgeries. He noted that "more than 850 extramural projects and over 100 intramural projects are currently being conducted at PGI, reflecting its status not only as a Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research but also as a centre of excellence in education and research." He also appreciated the institute's expertise in simultaneous pancreas-kidney transplants, renal transplants, and liver transplants, the release said.

Nadda stated that "it is a matter of pride for students to graduate from such a prestigious institution" and expressed his own pride in being part of the congregation as the President of PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Government Strengthens Medical Education

Nadda emphasised that "under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has taken a monumental leap across sectors, including healthcare." He underscored the role of policy decisions in expanding medical education infrastructure and stated that by the end of the 20th century, India had only one All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and one Postgraduate Institute. He noted that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee initiated the establishment of six new AIIMS, and in the last 10 years, "16 more AIIMS have been added, taking the total to 23."

Nadda further stated that the government aims to strengthen tertiary healthcare across the country. He underlined the government's efforts in the direction of strengthening medical education and stated that "the number of medical colleges has increased from 387 a decade ago to 818 today. Undergraduate medical seats have risen from 51,000 to over 1,26,000, with a target of adding 75,000 more UG and PG seats in the next five years, of which 28,000 have already been achieved in the last two years. Similarly, postgraduate seats have increased from 31,000 to around 81,000-85,000."

Nadda's Message to Graduates

Addressing the graduating students, Nadda emphasised that their achievements are a result of perseverance, hard work, and commitment. At the same time, he reminded them that "while basic education is a right, higher and professional education is a privilege supported by significant public investment." He highlighted that "approximately Rs. 30-35 lakh per student per year is spent by the government, and Rs 1.5 crore per student has been sanctioned over the next five years to expand seats in government medical colleges."

Speaking about the future of healthcare, Nadda highlighted the growing role of technology, including Artificial Intelligence, stem cell research, gene therapy, precision medicine, and telehealth. He emphasised that "while technological advancements are transforming healthcare, the human touch must not be lost." He stressed that "compassion has its own strength and must remain central to medical practice." He encouraged students to fully utilise technology for the benefit of patients and society, while ensuring that empathy and compassion continue to guide their work, the release said.

He urged students to view their education as a responsibility to give back to society, expressing confidence that they would contribute meaningfully, while noting that convocations serve as an opportunity to remind graduates of their duties. He also encouraged them to look beyond external validation, emphasising the importance of honest self-assessment, continuous improvement, and striving to achieve higher standards of excellence while becoming better professionals and individuals through their own efforts and commitment.

Nadda noted that the graduating students are entering a new phase of life, where learning will be increasingly practical and responsibility-driven. He advised them to move forward with this understanding and to uphold the standards and values of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. (ANI)