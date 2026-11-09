JNU Horror: A violent clash at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University has left a student permanently at risk of losing vision in his right eye. Four students have been rusticated as police investigate an alleged attempt to murder

A violent incident at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has sparked serious concerns over campus safety after a student was allegedly attacked by his hostel mate with a meat cleaver.

The incident took place around 3 pm on November 5 at Barak Hostel. According to police, the victim, identified as Saurabh, is a second-year language student. The accused, Ajay, is pursuing an MA at the university.

Investigators said the alleged attack stemmed from Ajay's objection to Saurabh's friendship with a woman student. The assault reportedly left Saurabh with severe injuries to his head, face, hand and eye.

The incident created panic inside the hostel, with eyewitnesses describing bloodstains along the staircase from the first floor to the ground floor. Four students, including the alleged attacker, sustained injuries during the altercation.

Victim loses vision in right eye, undergoes surgery at AIIMS

Saurabh was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre following the attack, where doctors reportedly confirmed that he had lost vision in his right eye.

His injuries extended beyond his eye. According to hospital information shared with police, the student suffered serious damage to his nose, face and shoulders, along with multiple fractures.

He underwent surgery and remained under medical treatment until Saturday evening, November 7.

The severity of the injuries has added to the gravity of the case, particularly as the alleged assault involved a sharp weapon inside a university hostel.

Police launch attempt-to-murder probe, JNU rusticates four students

The woman student who was friends with Saurabh reportedly lodged a police complaint following the incident. Based on her complaint, Vasant Kunj North police registered an FIR on Friday, November 6.

The case includes charges related to attempt to murder. However, police had not made any arrests until Saturday evening, according to the report.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goyal confirmed that an FIR had been registered and an investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, JNU's Proctor's Office took disciplinary action against four students. They were rusticated under Sections 32(1) and 32(3) of the JNU Act, 1966, and barred from entering the campus with immediate effect while the proctorial inquiry continues.

The university also warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found providing shelter to the rusticated students on campus.

In its statement, the administration reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards violence and said students had institutional mechanisms available to address grievances.