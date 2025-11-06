With approximately 1,500 votes still to be tallied, the final outcome remains undecided. The election highlights a major ideological battle for the country, as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is seen as a microcosm of India’s political landscape.

New Delhi: Vote counting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections is currently underway, revealing a competitive battle between Left Unity and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the four main leadership positions. The Left Unity comprises the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), and Democratic Students' Federation (DSF). Based on reports, around 4,340 ballots have been tallied so far for the JNUSU President post , which is inching towards a photo-finish. Aditi Mishra of the Left Unity leads with 1,375 votes, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)'s Vikas Patel is second with 1,192 votes. Shinde Vijayalakshmi of the Progressive Students' Association has secured 915 votes.

For the Vice Presidential post, K Gopika Babu from Left Unity commands a substantial advantage with 2,146 votes compared to ABVP candidate Tanya Kumari's 1,437 votes. For the General Secretary post, ABVP's Rajeshwar Kant Dubey narrowly leading with 1,496 votes against Left Unity's Sunil Yadav who has garnered 1,367 votes. The race for the Joint Secretary post remains the tightest contest, with ABVP's Anuj Damara marginally ahead at 1,494 votes, while Left Unity's Danish Ali has 1,447 votes.

Results by Night

Approximately 1,500 ballots remain to be counted, with official results anticipated later today. ABVP has separately announced victories in 14 out of 26 councillor positions that have been declared, asserting dominant performance in three academic schools. The voting took place on Tuesday with 67% student participation, marking a slight decrease from the previous year's 70% turnout. The campus atmosphere was energetic, featuring traditional drums, chanting, and long queues at polling stations. This electoral contest represents a significant ideological confrontation between the Left Unity coalition and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) linked ABVP. The Election Committee expects to announce conclusive results by Thursday night.