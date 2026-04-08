A youth delegation from Jammu and Kashmir, attending the 'Watan Ko Jano' programme, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The MHA initiative aims to foster national integration by exposing J&K youth to the rest of India.

A youth delegation from Jammu and Kashmir, attending the Ministry of Home Affairs' "Watan Ko Jano" programme, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an X post from Rastrapati Bhavan, it said, "A youth delegation from Jammu and Kashmir attending the programme 'Watan Ko Jano', organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

A youth delegation from Jammu and Kashmir attending the programme ‘Watan Ko Jano’, organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/jiPd0Vdzoi — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 8, 2026

About 'Watan Ko Jano' Programme

The 'Watan Ko Jano' programme, organised by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir under funding from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, is aimed at fostering national integration by exposing children of the age less than 18 years from government-run homes to the cultural, historical, and technological advancements of other parts of the country.

The 'Watan Ko Jano' programme has been successful in promoting national integration, fostering unity among India's youth, and helping create a more inclusive, harmonious society, according to an official release from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Other Youth Empowerment Initiatives

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir is implementing various vocational training and skill development programmes, including two flagship programs, namely, Mission Youth and Mission Yuva. These missions have been specifically mandated to empower and enhance the skills of the youth in the region, providing them with the necessary tools and opportunities to excel in various sectors.

Further, under 'Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme (KYEP)' various activities are being organized for school students/youth of Jammu and Kashmir with the other states/UTs through interactions, seminars, panel discussions, skill development, visit to Industries, exhibition of artefacts and local products of Kashmir valley, food festival, sharing of best practices, culture and customs, career guidance, patriotism and nation building programme, cultural programs, etc. by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), as stated earlier by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. (ANI)