Udhampur and other parts of North India are reeling under an intense heatwave, expected to last until June 11. A Western Disturbance is set to bring relief with rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms across the region from June 11-14.

Intense heatwave conditions continue to sweep across J&K's Udhampur district. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are expected to persist in the district till tomorrow.

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North India Heatwave Outlook

While Udhampur experiences the brunt of the current heat, the IMD has issued a broader outlook for North India as a changing weather pattern approaches. Across North India, maximum temperatures are forecasted to rise by 2-4°C until June 11, followed by a gradual fall of 3-5°C thereafter. The region is currently under a heatwave warning for isolated pockets across Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, mostly effective through June 11.

Western Disturbance to Bring Relief and Rain

However, a significant shift in the weather is imminent. A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the Western Himalayan region starting June 11. This system is set to bring a transition to the weather across much of North India. According to the IMD, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected across Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from June 9-14. Broader rainfall activity is also likely to extend to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan between June 10 and 14.

Severe Weather Warnings Issued

This atmospheric shift is expected to be accompanied by more severe weather phenomena. The IMD has issued warnings for thunder squalls with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph, along with gusty winds and lightning, across states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh between June 11 and 12. Furthermore, isolated hailstorm activity is anticipated in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand during June 11-12, with similar risks projected for Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on June 12.

As the region prepares for this transition, residents are advised to monitor local weather reports closely and be prepared to move to safer areas if conditions worsen.