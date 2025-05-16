Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 16 (ANI): In the ongoing efforts to dismantle terror networks, Budgam Police in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested three terrorist associates linked with the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), said an official press release from the Kashmir Police.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Muzamil Ahmad, Ishfaq Pandit, both residents of Aglar Pattan and Muneer Ahmad, a resident of Meeripora Beerwah.



The arrests were made in the Kawoosa Narbal area of Magam town of Budgam, the release stated.



On their apprehension, arms and ammunition, including one pistol and one hand grenade, were recovered from their possession.

In this regard, a case has been registered at Police Station Magam under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and further investigation has been taken up.



During the course of investigation, it surfaced that the arrested individuals were in close contact with active LeT terrorist Aabid Qayoom Lone, son of Abdul Qayoom Lone, and a resident of Wussan Pattan, who had exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2020 and subsequently joined the LeT outfit.



The said terrorist/handler is currently operating from Pakistan and is involved in radicalising local youth, motivating them to join terrorist ranks, and directing them to carry out terror-related activities in the Narbal-Magam area of District Budgam.



The arrested associates were acting on his directions and were tasked with executing terror activities in the area, as well as attempting to radicalise and lure other youth into terrorism.



Further investigation is underway.



This comes after heightened India-Pakistan tensions when India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists. (ANI)

