Sonamarg Police in Ganderbal traced and returned a gold bangle lost by a tourist at Zero Point. The police team rushed to Srinagar Airport to hand over the item to the owner, SR Kumawat, just before her departure from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Sonamarg Police traced and returned a gold bangle lost by a tourist at Zero Point after carrying out a prompt search and verification process on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Swift Police Action and Recovery

Officials said the tourist, identified as SR Kumawat, had lost the gold bangle during her visit to Zero Point in Sonamarg. Following sustained efforts and an investigation, police identified the rightful owner and verified her claim. By the time the verification process was completed, the tourist had already reached Srinagar Airport. A police team, accompanied by local guide Ashfaq Ahmad Bhat, son of Nazir Ahmad Bhat of Hayan Kangan, rushed to the airport and handed over the recovered gold bangle to the tourist before her departure.

Gratitude and Appreciation

"The tourist expressed gratitude to Sonamarg Police for their swift action and honesty," an official said.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ganderbal. Local residents and tourism stakeholders appreciated the efforts of the Sonamarg Police, praising their commitment to assisting tourists and maintaining a safe and tourist-friendly environment in the area. (ANI)