A minor fire involving a signboard broke out at Bengaluru's Nagasandra Metro Station on Sunday. Fire response teams quickly extinguished the blaze. Officials stated that there were no injuries and no disruption to Namma Metro services.

A minor fire incident occurred on Sunday at around 1:30 PM near the emergency exit area of Nagasandra Metro Station, involving a signboard, a Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) official said. The incident occurred at the metro station on the Green Line of Namma Metro.

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Thick smoke and flames were seen rising from a section of the station, alerting the commuters and residents in the surrounding area.

Fire Doused, Services Unaffected

The operations and fire response teams immediately attended the site and promptly extinguished the fire. The situation is fully under control, officials added.

There has been no untoward incident and no disruption to Metro train services. The Metro Corporation has requested the public not to panic, and further updates, if any, will be shared.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)