AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal questioned the lack of an FIR in the Ram Temple donation row, alleging theft of crores. He suggested the government is protecting powerful individuals, stating action against them could destabilize the government.

Kejriwal Alleges Inaction in Donation Row

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned the alleged inaction over the Ram Temple donation row, claiming that no FIR had been registered despite allegations of large-scale theft of donations and suggesting that actions against those involved could destabilize government.

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In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "The Ram Temple holds the faith of crores of Hindus. From that very Ram Temple, donations worth crores of rupees have been stolen, yet not a single FIR has been filed. Whom is the government protecting? No matter how big the people involved in this sin may be, throw them straight into jail. Protecting the faith of crores of people is essential."

In a video message shared along the post, the former Delhi Chief Minister alleged that cash and valuables donated to the temple had been stolen and questioned the absence of action by investigative agencies. "Hundreds of millions of rupees in donations have been stolen from Ayodhya's Ram Temple. It is being said that cash worth about 200 crore rupees has been stolen. And many boxes of diamonds and jewelry have been stolen. And not even one FIR has been filed. Neither UP police filed an FIR, nor ED filed any FIR, nor CBI filed any FIR," Kejriwal said.

"They have governments in both the Centre and UP. No raid, no arrest. They say very big names are involved. If action is taken, the government may also fall. In your opinion, who is more important to save? The government or the faith of hundreds of millions of people?" he added.

राम मंदिर में करोड़ों हिंदुओं की आस्था है। उसी राम मंदिर से करोड़ों रुपये के चंदे की चोरी हो गई, लेकिन एक भी FIR दर्ज नहीं हुई। सरकार किसे बचा रही है? इस पाप में शामिल लोग कितने भी बड़े क्यों न हों, उन्हें सीधे जेल में डालो। करोड़ों लोगों की आस्था की रक्षा ज़रूरी है। pic.twitter.com/JNgrhGpPs6 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 21, 2026

SIT Probe and Other Reactions

The remarks come amid an ongoing probe into allegations related to Ram Mandir offerings.

On Saturday, Hanuman Garhi head priest Mahant Sanjay Das expressed confidence in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying the truth would emerge through the investigation and strict action should be taken against anyone found guilty.

Mahant Shashikant Das also urged patience and appealed to people to wait for the findings of the SIT probe.

Meanwhile, retired engineer Dinanath Verma, formerly associated with the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, has reportedly levelled corruption-related allegations involving trust member Dr Anil Mishra. (ANI)