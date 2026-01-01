Comprehensive security measures have been implemented for tourists in Bhaderwah, Doda, with Army and Police fortifying checkpoints. Authorities are targeting local militants, monitoring VPNs, and training Village Defence Guards for enhanced safety.

Highlighting ongoing security efforts, Senior Superintendent of Police Doda Sandeep Mehta confirmed that comprehensive security arrangements have been established for tourists visiting Bhaderwah. Police officials said that the "Army and Police have coordinated to fortify checkpoints and increase surveillance at critical points."

On the eve of the last day of 2025, sufficient security arrangements have been put in place for tourists visiting Bhaderwah and other areas of the district, SSP Sandeep Mehta said.

Counter-Terrorism Measures

Addressing the media, he said the Army and Police have deployed additional manpower at all checkpoints and sensitive locations, and that security forces are continuously on duty. He added that foreign militants have been reported, but local terrorists are here in Doda, and assured that they will be neutralised soon.

The SSP further said that persons providing support to militants have been identified and action, including attachment of their properties, is in process. He reiterated that no terrorist incident will be allowed to occur in the district.

Bolstering Local Defence and Cyber Surveillance

Speaking about the Village Defence Guards (VDGs), the SSP said they play a very important role in Doda. The Army and Police are jointly providing comprehensive training to all VDG members to ensure they can effectively support security.

On cybersecurity, SSP Mehta said that VPN use by anti-national and international elements is being closely monitored. Two people have already been booked for misuse of VPN services. The district's cyber and social media monitoring teams are closely monitoring the situation. He appealed to parents to monitor their children's social media activity and cooperate with the police to maintain peace and harmony in Doda district.

Winter Operations in Rugged Terrain

Meanwhile, to ensure a peaceful start to 2026, troops are navigating frozen forests and hidden mountain caves in Doda to root out potential threats before winter fully sets in.

In the dense forests, natural caves, and rugged mountainous terrain of the Doda Bhalesa belt, which borders Himachal Pradesh, security forces are conducting continuous search operations amid sub-zero temperatures and severe weather conditions.

Despite extreme hardship, heavy snowfall, and rugged terrain, the forces remain fully committed to confronting every terrorist threat and restoring lasting peace in the region. Their resolve to neutralise all dangers stands as a symbol of courage and sacrifice.

Undeterred by freezing temperatures, treacherous terrain, and heavy snowfall, Army units have expanded their operational reach into higher and snowbound areas to pursue and neutralise Pakistani terrorists attempting to exploit the harsh season for concealment. (ANI)