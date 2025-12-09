J&K Police are investigating a 'No Flying Zone' violation in Ganderbal during Amarnath Yatra 2025. A drone illegally flown over the restricted Yatra corridor was downed by security forces, and the operator has been identified and apprehended.

Drone Downed in 'No Fly Zone' Violation

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday launched a security investigation into violations of the 'No Flying Zone' restrictions imposed during the Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025 in Ganderbal.

According to an official statement, a drone, illegally operated over the notified restricted area, was brought down by security forces using soft-kill methods to avert any potential threat to the Yatra. As per the MHA Guidelines, the entire 'Yatra' corridor was designated as a 'No Drone Zone', prohibiting any unmanned aerial vehicle activity to ensure the foolproof security of pilgrims and the peaceful culmination of the yatra.

Investigation and Arrests

Following the incident, an FIR under Section 223 BNS was registered at Police Station Gund, and an investigation was taken up.

Furthermore, on the directions of SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Poswal-JKPS, a team of technical experts conducted a detailed forensic examination of the seized drone to retrieve operational data and identify the operators who used the drone over the fly zone.

According to the release, based on the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report, Ganderbal Police successfully identified the accused individuals, namely, Owais Muneer Khan, who was allegedly responsible for flying a drone without permission in the restricted zone. Both the accused have been apprehended, produced before the court, and charge-sheeted in the case, the statement added.

Police Reassure Public on Yatra Security

The press release said, "This swift and professional action by Ganderbal Police underscores the heightened vigilance maintained during the Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025 and the unwavering commitment of security forces to ensure that no Anti-National Elements exploit any lapse to disrupt the pilgrimage. Ganderbal Police reassures the public of its dedication to safeguarding the sanctity and security of Amarnath Ji Yatra through proactive measures and prompt enforcement of the law."