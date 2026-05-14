J&K Police attached a property worth Rs 20 Lakhs in Bandipora, owned by Majid Ahmad Sofi, a terror handler for Hizbul Mujahideen operating from Pakistan. The action is part of a crackdown on the terror ecosystem in the Kashmir Valley.

In continuation of its sustained crackdown on the terror ecosystem, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Sopore have attached an immovable property valued at about Rs 20 Lakhs, belonging to an accused involved in terror-related activities and presently operating as a terror handler from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

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Details of the Case

According to a press release from Jammu and Kashmir Police, the property attached comprises land measuring 10 Marlas situated at Kehnusa in the Bandipora district. The property has been attached in connection with an FIR registered at Police Station Sopore under Sections 13, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, besides Sections 7/25 Arms Act and 4/5 Explosive Substances Act.

The accused has been identified as Majid Ahmad Sofi, also known as Bisati, a resident of New Colony Sopore. Investigations have revealed that the accused is presently operating from Pakistan-PoK as a terror handler affiliated with the banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and has been actively involved in facilitating and orchestrating terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley.

Part of Broader Anti-Terror Strategy

The attachment proceedings were carried out by Sopore Police in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, concerned Revenue officials, and independent witnesses after following due legal procedure under law.

Police remain committed to dismantling the financial, logistical and support networks of terrorist organisations. Attachment of properties linked with terror accused forms part of a broader strategy aimed at choking terror funding, disrupting the terror ecosystem and deterring individuals from engaging in unlawful and anti-national activities, the press release stated.

Police stated that strict action under the law will continue against all individuals involved in terrorism, terror financing, harbouring or providing any form of support to terrorist organisations. The general public is advised to remain vigilant and stay away from such anti-national elements. (ANI)