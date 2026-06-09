Poonch DDC Ashok Sharma and senior police officials visited Bufliaz village to assess the damage after a major fire on June 7 destroyed 13 shops. The administration assured traders of timely assistance and rehabilitation.

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) of Poonch, Ashok Sharma, along with senior police officials, visited Bufliaz village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to assess the damage caused by a devastating fire that gutted several shops earlier this month. The inspection team included the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Poonch and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Poonch-Rajouri Range. The visit followed a major fire incident on June 7 that destroyed 13 shops in the village, causing significant losses to local traders and affecting their livelihoods.

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Official Assessment and Rehabilitation Promise

Speaking to reporters during the visit, DDC Sharma said the administration was conducting a detailed assessment of the damage to ensure timely assistance and rehabilitation for the affected shopkeepers. "Thirteen shops suffered losses after being engulfed in the fire. These shops were the basis of livelihood for their owners and their families. The Lieutenant Governor has announced that support will be provided for their rehabilitation and livelihood restoration," Sharma said.

He added that officials from various departments had been directed to carry out assessments and prepare reports so that relief measures could be implemented without delay. "That is why we visited the spot today. We assessed the losses and reviewed how the affected owners can be facilitated in accordance with the directions issued to the Public Works Department (PWD) and other concerned departments," he said.

Engaging with Traders and Restoring Normalcy

The administration interacted with the affected traders and assured them that all possible assistance would be extended to help them recover from the losses. Officials also reviewed the immediate requirements of the affected families and discussed measures to restore normalcy in the area.

The fire incident has caused widespread concern among residents of Bufliaz village, as many of the damaged establishments served as primary sources of income for local families. Authorities are expected to finalise the damage assessment report in the coming days, following which relief and rehabilitation measures will be initiated. The district administration has reiterated its commitment to supporting affected traders and ensuring that their livelihoods are restored at the earliest. (ANI)