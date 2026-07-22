Congress MP Manickam Tagore slammed BJP for diverting from the NEET crisis, stating Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is 'non-negotiable'. This followed a protest where Minister Jitendra Singh accused Rahul Gandhi of changing demands.

Tagore Calls Pradhan's Resignation 'Non-Negotiable'

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday criticised Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh over his allegations against Rahul Gandhi, accusing the BJP of attempting to divert attention from the Opposition's request for a discussion in the Lok Sabha on alleged "brutality unleashed" on students and the government's alleged lack of accountability towards the examination crisis. Speaking to ANI, Tagore declared that the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is "non-negotiable." "What Jitendra Singh has said is a way to divert attention from what Rahul Gandhi has said. The LoP and Opposition leaders met the Speaker yesterday and demanded a discussion and resignation (of the Education Minister). The govt was not ready for it. So, we marched to the residence of the PM. We stated the same demands before Jitendra Singh - first resignation and then a discussion. Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable," said Tagore.

Jitendra Singh Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Backtracking

Tagore's remarks came after Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh, who met Rahul Gandhi during the Congress protest at Lok Kalyana Marg yesterday, accused the Congress leader of going back on his word and said such behaviour is "unfortunate and contrary to every norm of democracy".

In a post on X, Jitendra Singh said it came to light that Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, suddenly sat down for a sit-in protest at a location near Akbar Road with their supporters. He said a request was made to Rahul Gandhi to end his sit-in, as the site is not meant for protests, and holding a sit-in here was causing considerable inconvenience to the general public.

'My Demands Have Changed': Singh on Rahul Gandhi's Stance

Singh said Rahul Gandhi put forward the demand that if the government agrees to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated agitation, he would immediately end his sit-in. "Within a few moments, after taking permission from the government's top leadership, Shri Rahul Gandhi was assured that his demand has been accepted, and the government is ready to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated movement," the Union Minister said.

Singh then stated that Rahul Gandhi then said that he has two demands - discussion in Parliament and the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "When he was reminded that earlier he had only demanded discussion, he said that now my demands have changed. When an attempt was made to humbly explain to him that for a senior leader like him to backtrack from his word so quickly does not befit him, he said that it is his prerogative. When the Home Secretary tried to explain that this site is not suitable for a sit-in, his response was that it is also his prerogative to sit wherever he wants," Singh said.

"For a senior leader like Rahul Gandhi and the Leader of the Opposition to go back on his word is unfortunate and contrary to every norm of democracy. The government is ready to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated movement. In contrast, the Congress Party has not given any notice to date for a formal discussion on this serious matter as per rules. Shri Rahul Gandhi's behaviour does not align with the principles of democracy," he added.

Rahul Gandhi Calls for Protest Over 'Attack on Students'

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over police action against protesters during their march to Parliament over their demands and urged people who believe in justice for students to join the Congress protest at Lok Kalyan Marg.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said that the voice of students will not be ignored. "An attack on students is an attack on every Indian family. PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without sequences. He cannot. Not this time. I appeal to every patriotic Indian who believes our students deserve justice - join us in dharna in front of the Prime Minister's residence. The voice of India's students will not be ignored," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X. (ANI)