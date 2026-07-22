The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has temporarily closed 16 metro stations across the national capital on Wednesday as security measures have been intensified for the CJP's ongoing 'Sansad Chalo' march. According to the metro authority, the closures will remain in effect until further notice.

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly, as trains on the affected routes will not stop at these stations and will continue passing through without halting.

The stations affected are:

Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO Delhi, Gate Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Interchange Services Continue at Three Major Stations.

While entry and exit remain restricted at most of the affected stations, DMRC has confirmed that interchange facilities are still operational at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

This means commuters can continue changing metro lines at these stations, although trains will not allow boarding or deboarding there until the restrictions are lifted.

DMRC has urged passengers to stay updated through its official communication channels before beginning their journey.

Security Tightened as 'Sansad Chalo' March Continues

The temporary station closures come as the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march entered its third day, prompting heightened security across central Delhi.

Delhi Police have also issued a traffic advisory, warning commuters about possible congestion and diversions in key areas including Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and Rafi Marg. Authorities have advised residents and office-goers to allow extra travel time and use alternative routes wherever possible