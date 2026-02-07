J&K leaders from JKNC and PDP voiced conditional support for the India-US trade deal, urging the centre to protect farmers' and national interests. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that farmers are protected and will gain export markets.

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MLA Tanvir Sadiq on Saturday stated that he welcomes the interim agreement between India and the United States if it protects the Indian farmers. "We don't have any problem if the agreement is not affecting the farmers. We should get an assurance that the interests of the farmers are safeguarded..." he said.

Moreover, the J&K People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi stressed that the centre should keep the interests of Indian economic interests in mind and not make another nation happy while making such international deals. "The government of India needs to ensure that India's interests are safeguarded. It should not look like the deal is being done to make Donald Trump, some capital class happy...Our economic interests should not be surrendered. Government should ensure that Indian economic interests are safe," he said.

Government Assures Farmer Benefits

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that the government has protected all the major crops and dairy products, prioritising the benefits of farmers in the interim framework for the US-India trade agreement. Shivraj Singh Chouhan also emphasised that the deal would also open US markets for Indian exports, saying, "Our basmati rice will rock the US."

"There's going to be a lot of benefit. It is in the favour of farmers and people of India. We have protected all the major crops and dairy products. On the other hand, farmers will get markets for export. Our Basmati rice will rock the US. Our spices will go there. This is in the best interest of farmers," the Agriculture Minister told reporters.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's comments came as he was interacting with farmers in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

Details of the Interim Agreement Framework

India and the US announced a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. The joint statement said that the framework reaffirms the countries' commitment to the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations, launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025, which will include additional market access commitments and support more resilient supply chains.

Both countries said they would promptly implement the framework and work toward finalising the Interim Agreement, with a view to concluding a comprehensive and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement in line with the agreed roadmap. (ANI)