The Indian Army's White Knight Corps announced the passing of Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami, who died during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's rugged terrain. Concurrently, a massive anti-terror operation continues in Rajouri's forests.

Indian Army Mourns Lieutenant's Death

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army has announced the tragic passing of Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami, who lost his life while performing his duties in the difficult mountainous terrain of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Expressing deep sorrow, White Knight Corps, Indian Army, in a post on X stated that Indian Army officials reported that Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami succumbed to the harsh conditions encountered during an ongoing operation in a remote region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The post said, "WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks express profound grief on the untimely demise of Lieutenant Beershwar Goswami, who made the Supreme Sacrifice while undertaking operational duties in an area marked by rugged terrain, steep cliffs and adverse weather conditions. His unwavering devotion to duty, indomitable spirit and selfless service to the Nation will remain an enduring inspiration to all ranks."

The Indian Army's White Knight Corps further expressed its condolences, honouring Lieutenant Beershwar Goswami's service and sacrifice. "White Knight Corps stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and prays for eternal peace to the departed soul," the post read.

Anti-Terror Operation Enters 15th Day in Rajouri

Meanwhile, a joint anti-terror operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF entered its fifteenth day in the dense forests of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal in the Manjakote sector of Rajouri district. Security forces are continuing to track suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the region.

The security forces were seen checking the ID cards of travellers and locals, conducting intensive search operations in the region. The operation, codenamed Operation Sheruwali, was launched following intelligence inputs indicating the presence of suspected terrorists in the region. Officials said the move aims to trap the suspects within the designated zones while search teams intensify their operations.

On May 28, heavy firing and shelling erupted in Rajouri's Dorimal forest area as Operation Sheruwali reached a critical stage, with security forces tightening the cordon to neutralise suspected militants hidden in the dense terrain. According to officials, a massive deployment of security forces, along with additional reinforcements and logistical support, was rushed to the encounter site to ensure a "strong and impenetrable cordon" and to prevent any attempt by militants to escape through the thick forest cover.

The operation was being carried out on a large scale, with officials stating that "every possible effort" is being made to neutralise the hiding militants. The entire area remains under strict security surveillance as search and combing operations continue deep inside the forest belt.

The challenging terrain and thick forest cover have added to the complexity of the mission, requiring forces to proceed cautiously while maintaining constant surveillance. Security agencies are using all available resources to track the movement of the suspected terrorists and eliminate any threat posed by their presence in the region.

The entire area remains under heightened security, with access to certain locations being closely monitored. Officials said search operations would continue until the area is fully sanitised and all security concerns are addressed. (ANI)