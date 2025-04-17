The IMD has issued a warning for thunderstorms and strong winds in Kerala today and tomorrow, with potential wind speeds of 30-40 km/h.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for thunderstorms and strong winds in isolated areas of Kerala today and tomorrow, with wind speeds expected to reach 30–40 km/h. Additionally, thunderstorms are forecast for the 19th and 20th of April, and isolated rainfall is likely across all districts of Kerala until the 20th.

As thunderstorms pose serious risks, the IMD has advised the public to take precautions as soon as storm clouds begin to form.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has issued a warning regarding the Kallakadal (swell waves) phenomenon, forecasting high waves between 0.8 and 1.2 meters along the Kanyakumari coast. This may lead to coastal erosion, especially until 11:30 PM tonight.

Advisory for coastal areas and fishermen:

- Avoid all beach visits and water activities until further notice.

- Fishermen and coastal residents are strongly advised to remain cautious.

- Those in vulnerable coastal areas should relocate as directed by authorities.

- Fishing vessels should be securely moored in harbors with adequate spacing between boats to prevent collisions.

- Fishing equipment must be properly secured.

Both agencies urge the public to stay alert and follow official advisories to ensure safety during this period of volatile weather and rough sea conditions.