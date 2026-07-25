Heavy rains in J&K's Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Reasi districts have caused the Chenab River to swell, prompting authorities to open gates of the Baglihar and Salal dams. An advisory has been issued for residents in low-lying areas.

Baglihar Dam Gates Opened Amid Heavy Rains

Following continuous heavy rainfall across the upper catchment areas of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts, multiple gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam on the Chenab River have been opened to regulate the increased inflow and ensure the safe discharge of excess water from the reservoir. The controlled release of water is a precautionary measure aimed at maintaining the structural safety of the dam and managing rising water levels resulting from persistent rainfall. Authorities are closely monitoring river flows and weather conditions and are coordinating with relevant departments to ensure public safety.

Water Released From Salal Dam

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continues to lash several parts of Reasi district, leading to a sharp rise in water inflow into the Chenab River and the Salal Dam reservoir. In view of the increased inflow, authorities have opened multiple gates of the Salal Dam to regulate the reservoir level and ensure the safe discharge of excess water. The release has significantly increased the water level and flow of the Chenab River downstream.

Advisory Issued for Residents

Residents, particularly those living in low-lying areas and along the riverbanks, have been advised to remain vigilant, avoid venturing near the river, and strictly follow the advisories issued by the district administration as the wet weather continues to persist. (ANI)