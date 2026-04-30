Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the extended Vande Bharat Express to Jammu Tawi, creating a seamless rail corridor connecting Jammu and Kashmir for the first time and boosting regional connectivity, commerce, and tourism.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, on Thursday visited the Anji Khad Bridge in Reasi district. The Anji Khad Bridge is India's first cable-stayed railway bridge.

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Vande Bharat Service Extended to Jammu Tawi

Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier flagged off the extended Srinagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express service up to Jammu Tawi Railway Station, directly linking Jammu and Kashmir by passenger train for the very first time. A single seamless rail corridor now connects two of the region's most iconic destinations, promising not just faster journeys but a transformation in how people, commerce, and tourism flow across this breathtaking landscape.

Vaishnaw said that the commencement of a 20-coach Vande Bharat Express service on the Jammu-Srinagar route started due to strong passenger demand since the launch of the rail link inaugurated last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will unlock seamless connectivity. Initially operated with an 8-coach train from Katra, the service has now expanded after infrastructure upgrades at Jammu station and sustained full-capacity occupancy, prompting the introduction of a higher-capacity train configuration.

Speaking to reporters, Vaishnaw said, "Today, the 20-coach Vande Bharat service from Jammu to Srinagar has commenced. A year ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inaugurated the Jammu-Srinagar railway link. At that time, an 8-coach train service was started from Katra. During that period, work on the platforms in Jammu was ongoing. Now that the platforms are ready, the 8-coach train that was initiated is running at 100% capacity. Due to the high demand, a special 20-coach design was developed. Normally, an 8-coach train is upgraded to 16 coaches when full, and subsequently to 20 coaches."

"To date, approximately 5.5 lakh passengers have travelled on the 8-coach Vande Bharat service, reflecting significant public enthusiasm. The Chief Minister also openly lauded the Vande Bharat and overall railway services, as well as the Prime Minister's vision. It is heartening to see that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have wholeheartedly embraced this initiative," he added.

Transformative Infrastructure and Economic Boost

Officials said the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) has seamlessly connected the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India's rail network. It has not only benefited passengers but also boosted the region's business and economic activity. The commissioning of engineering landmarks such as the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, and the Anji Khad Bridge has enabled uninterrupted, all-weather rail connectivity to the region. This transformative infrastructure has paved the way for regular freight movement, significantly reducing transit time, improving reliability, and integrating the Valley more closely with national supply chains.