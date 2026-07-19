J&K CM Omar Abdullah and LG Manoj Sinha are overseeing the response to severe floods in Rajouri and Poonch. The LG has confirmed casualties. Multiple agencies are conducting rescue operations, and a relief centre has been set up in Rajouri.

As the flood situation continues to unfold in Jammu's Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday launched a high-level review to oversee the emergency response following intense flash floods and heavy rainfall across Rajouri and its nearby areas.

CM Omar Abdullah Monitors Flood Situation

The Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, in a post on X, detailed his active monitoring of the crisis, confirming that he is in constant contact with local MLAs to coordinate rescue and aid operations. Omar Abdullah wrote, "Since first light this morning, I've been closely monitoring the situation arising from the extremely heavy rain in parts of Jammu, especially Rajouri town & surrounding areas. I've been in touch with the local MLAs of the region. While the situation continues to unfold, the first priority of the administration is to safeguard precious lives."

Addressing the government's commitment to those impacted, Jammu & Kashmir CM further wrote, "The government will do everything possible to aid & assist affected people who have suffered property loss/damage due to the rains & flash floods."

Widespread Damage Across Rajouri, Poonch

Meanwhile, intense rainfall has resulted in severe flooding across Poonch and Rajouri, where rising waters from the Dharhali River devastated local infrastructure and public transport facilities at the Bela bus stand.

The state administration has informed that since Saturday, continuous heavy rainfall has triggered multiple cloudbursts and flash floods in the Poonch River, washing away several structures along the riverbank. The authorities are monitoring the situation and have claimed that no loss of life has been reported so far.

LG Reviews Situation, Confirms Casualties

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the situation in Rajouri and Poonch districts following incessant rains and flash floods that have caused loss of lives and significant damage to property. The Lieutenant Governor expressed deep grief over the casualties and directed the administration to provide immediate assistance to the affected families.

Taking to X, LG Manoj Sinha stated, "I spoke to the senior officials and reviewed the situation in Rajouri and Poonch affected by incessant rain and flash floods."

Highlighting the ongoing rescue operations, the LG stated that multiple agencies are working in coordination to assist those stranded. "In Rajouri, rescue teams from the civil administration, police, army, SDRF, and local volunteers are actively working on the ground. Affected families have already been moved to safety. All departments are on high alert, and they are prioritising immediate relief and repair work. I urge residents to stay calm and follow official updates," he added.

The LG expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the natural calamity, particularly in the Haveli and Surankote areas of Poonch and parts of Rajouri.

Relief and Rehabilitation Centre Set Up

In response to the flash floods and heavy rainfall causing havoc in the region, the District Administration of Rajouri has established a Relief and Rehabilitation Centre to provide safe shelter to displaced residents. The centre has been set up at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School (HSS), Rajouri.

According to an official statement by the District Administration on X, residents whose houses have been damaged or inundated by water are encouraged to move to the facility. "District Adm. Rajouri has established a Relief & Rehabilitation Centre at Govt. Boys HSS, Rajouri. Residents of Rajouri Town whose houses have been damaged or choked with water may shift to the centre for safe shelter," the administration stated. (ANI)